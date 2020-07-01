All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3307 West Corona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3307 West Corona Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3307 West Corona Street

3307 West Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3307 West Corona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
https://rently.com/properties/1189901?source=marketing

Two Story Custom Built Home, Built in 2002, 3382 SqFt, Living Room, Family Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Room and Kitchen Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Built-in Desk, Pantry and Granite Counters, Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Extra Storage Cabinets, Laundry Sink. Walk-in Closets in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors Throughout the First Floor. Carpet in Bedrooms, Large Master Suite with His and Her Walk-in Closets and Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower with Dual Shower Heads, Oversized Two Car Garage with Extra Storage and Garage Door Opener, Zoned/Multiple A/C System, Six Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Sprinkler System, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Near Corona Park, Pet w/Owner Approval

Dale Mabry to LT El Prado (South of Bay to Bay) , LT Concordia to Street

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,825, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 West Corona Street have any available units?
3307 West Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 West Corona Street have?
Some of 3307 West Corona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 West Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
3307 West Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 West Corona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 West Corona Street is pet friendly.
Does 3307 West Corona Street offer parking?
Yes, 3307 West Corona Street offers parking.
Does 3307 West Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 West Corona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 West Corona Street have a pool?
No, 3307 West Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 3307 West Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 3307 West Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 West Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 West Corona Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College