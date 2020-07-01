3307 West Corona Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

https://rently.com/properties/1189901?source=marketing



Two Story Custom Built Home, Built in 2002, 3382 SqFt, Living Room, Family Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Room and Kitchen Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Built-in Desk, Pantry and Granite Counters, Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Extra Storage Cabinets, Laundry Sink. Walk-in Closets in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors Throughout the First Floor. Carpet in Bedrooms, Large Master Suite with His and Her Walk-in Closets and Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower with Dual Shower Heads, Oversized Two Car Garage with Extra Storage and Garage Door Opener, Zoned/Multiple A/C System, Six Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Sprinkler System, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Near Corona Park, Pet w/Owner Approval



Dale Mabry to LT El Prado (South of Bay to Bay) , LT Concordia to Street



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,825, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.