Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car wash area clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court coffee bar hot tub package receiving

Welcome to Century Cross Creek Apartments—a community ready to fulfill your desires for a beautiful home through its charming selection of apartments in New Tampa! Return every day to gorgeous landscaping and an upscale amenity package that is absolutely to die for. Your pet friends are also invited, so bring them along!



All you must do to start a new life chapter is to pick your favorite out of our one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans. They combine alluring elements like SmartHome technology in select homes, along with staples like full-size washer & dryer sets. And if you add in stylish finishes such as wood-style floors and grey granite countertops, you’ll be surrounded by both convenience and beauty. Enter your own gourmet kitchen that has sleek black appliances and bespoke islands to prepare a delightful meal. Indulge in the span of your living room while resting on your favorite sofa, then step outside on the private fenced-in veranda for a breather. Spacious walk-in closets,