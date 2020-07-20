All apartments in Tampa
9906 Spice Bush Ct

9906 Spice Bush Court · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Spice Bush Court, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5/2.5/2 plus loft home in Live Oak Preserve gated community that shows like a model! Upgrades include: engineered hardwood floors throughout, Maytag front load washer and dryer, water softener system, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops in master bath and kitchen, custom tile back splash in kitchen, custom closet in master bedroom and stone accent wall in living room. An extra stainless steel fridge in the garage is also included. This house also has Taexx built in pest control system! Hurry - this home will not last on the market for long!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Spice Bush Ct have any available units?
9906 Spice Bush Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Spice Bush Ct have?
Some of 9906 Spice Bush Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Spice Bush Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Spice Bush Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Spice Bush Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9906 Spice Bush Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9906 Spice Bush Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Spice Bush Ct offers parking.
Does 9906 Spice Bush Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9906 Spice Bush Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Spice Bush Ct have a pool?
No, 9906 Spice Bush Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Spice Bush Ct have accessible units?
No, 9906 Spice Bush Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Spice Bush Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Spice Bush Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
