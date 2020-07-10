All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 9412 N Elmer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9412 N Elmer St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9412 N Elmer St

9412 N Elmer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9412 N Elmer St, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/1 In Tampa - Coming Soon
$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

(RLNE4507483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 N Elmer St have any available units?
9412 N Elmer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 N Elmer St have?
Some of 9412 N Elmer St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 N Elmer St currently offering any rent specials?
9412 N Elmer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 N Elmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 N Elmer St is pet friendly.
Does 9412 N Elmer St offer parking?
No, 9412 N Elmer St does not offer parking.
Does 9412 N Elmer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 N Elmer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 N Elmer St have a pool?
No, 9412 N Elmer St does not have a pool.
Does 9412 N Elmer St have accessible units?
No, 9412 N Elmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 N Elmer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 N Elmer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College