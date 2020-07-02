All apartments in Tampa
933 East Shadowlawn Ave.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

933 East Shadowlawn Ave.

933 East Shadowlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 East Shadowlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
933 East Shadowlawn Ave. Available 04/03/20 Beautiful 3BD/1BTH Bungalow Near Downtown Tampa in Historic Seminole Heights! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that sits on a nice 7,000 sqft lot in Seminole Heights. It has hardwood flooring and lots of space in the dining room, living room, and bedrooms. In the fenced in backyard there is a cozy patio and a detached garage that is perfect for a work space or additional storage.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please call Kris Knutson at 813-444-7221.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE3968196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. have any available units?
933 East Shadowlawn Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. have?
Some of 933 East Shadowlawn Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
933 East Shadowlawn Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. offers parking.
Does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. have a pool?
No, 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 East Shadowlawn Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

