Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

933 East Shadowlawn Ave. Available 04/03/20 Beautiful 3BD/1BTH Bungalow Near Downtown Tampa in Historic Seminole Heights! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that sits on a nice 7,000 sqft lot in Seminole Heights. It has hardwood flooring and lots of space in the dining room, living room, and bedrooms. In the fenced in backyard there is a cozy patio and a detached garage that is perfect for a work space or additional storage.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions, please call Kris Knutson at 813-444-7221.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



