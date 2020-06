Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities green community parking pool garage

Spacious home situated in the desirable Hunters Green community. This pool home offers a wonderful layout perfect for entertaining family or friends. Carpet throughout, 4 bedrooms/3ba with one bath offering pool access. Situated on a corner end lot overlooking preserve for those who enjoy the privacy. Great home and available for immediate move-in.