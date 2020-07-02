9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This dream home feels like an oasis, with a swimming pool! Other features includes a two-car garage with hardwood-style, tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. The master bedroom has a fireplace for your enjoyment, or come out to the living room with a fireplace that's perfect for burning wood. Cook delicious meals in the kitchen that's equipped with recessed lighting, updated appliances and smooth countertops. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub with a separate shower. Start your weekend off with some barbecue on the covered patio! Make this house your home and apply today!