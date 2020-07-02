All apartments in Tampa
9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT

9311 Knightsbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

9311 Knightsbridge Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This dream home feels like an oasis, with a swimming pool! Other features includes a two-car garage with hardwood-style, tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. The master bedroom has a fireplace for your enjoyment, or come out to the living room with a fireplace that's perfect for burning wood. Cook delicious meals in the kitchen that's equipped with recessed lighting, updated appliances and smooth countertops. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub with a separate shower. Start your weekend off with some barbecue on the covered patio! Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9311 KNIGHTSBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.

