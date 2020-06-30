919 South Rome Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This fabulous 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Hyde Park! Walk to Kate Jackson Park, Bayshore Blvd, and Hyde Park Village. Enjoy all the shopping and dining this area has to offer, just steps to your front door. You are greeted with a spacious living room and working fireplace on the main level. 2nd level has an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances include a glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is a bedroom and a full bath also on level 2. Other two bedrooms are located on the 3rd level. Larger master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private balcony. The en suite bathroom boasts extra-large glass shower and double vanity. The third bedroom features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with tub/shower combo. Full size washer and dryer closet on 3rd level. Shutters in all rooms. Wood laminate, tile, and carpet flooring. Sewer and Trash included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.