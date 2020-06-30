All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:07 PM

919 South Rome Avenue

919 South Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This fabulous 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Hyde Park! Walk to Kate Jackson Park, Bayshore Blvd, and Hyde Park Village. Enjoy all the shopping and dining this area has to offer, just steps to your front door. You are greeted with a spacious living room and working fireplace on the main level. 2nd level has an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances include a glass top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is a bedroom and a full bath also on level 2. Other two bedrooms are located on the 3rd level. Larger master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private balcony. The en suite bathroom boasts extra-large glass shower and double vanity. The third bedroom features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with tub/shower combo. Full size washer and dryer closet on 3rd level. Shutters in all rooms. Wood laminate, tile, and carpet flooring. Sewer and Trash included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 South Rome Avenue have any available units?
919 South Rome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 South Rome Avenue have?
Some of 919 South Rome Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 South Rome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 South Rome Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 South Rome Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 South Rome Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 919 South Rome Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 South Rome Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 South Rome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 South Rome Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 South Rome Avenue have a pool?
No, 919 South Rome Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 919 South Rome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 South Rome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 South Rome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 South Rome Avenue has units with dishwashers.

