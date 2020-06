Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic two bedroom one bath home is in the heart of Riverside Heights! Super convenient to great food and shopping! Downtown Tampa is only minutes away making it a prime location to live in. This home features a large fenced in backyard that is pet friendly, new flooring, renovated bathroom and a fresh coat of paint on all the interior walls.