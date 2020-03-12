All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:03 AM

910 ALICIA AVENUE

910 Alicia Avenue · (813) 997-1501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Alicia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Riverbend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome Home to your first floor apartment in the heart of Tampa. Community is located on the Hillsborough River with direct water access. There is a large gazebo, coal grilles, and sitting area overlooking the river. Residents will also have access to the dock for fishing and or kayak/canoe launches. The unit itself is made up of 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large living room with ceiling fan, and an updated kitchen. Laundry closet is in the kitchen. Schedule your tour today and start living the Florida lifestyle on the water. Boat slips may be leased as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 ALICIA AVENUE have any available units?
910 ALICIA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 ALICIA AVENUE have?
Some of 910 ALICIA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 ALICIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
910 ALICIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 ALICIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 910 ALICIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 910 ALICIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 910 ALICIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 910 ALICIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 ALICIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 ALICIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 910 ALICIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 910 ALICIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 910 ALICIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 910 ALICIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 ALICIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
