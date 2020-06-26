All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

902 Normandy Trace Rd

902 Normandy Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

902 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available only after July 2, 2019. Minimum 24 hour notice for all showings.
Water, sewer and trash included.

Island Walk is a 24/7 Gated Community on Harbor Island just minutes from Amalie Arena, The Aquarium, Ybor, Channelside, the Airport and major highways. This condo is two story with the garage on the first floor and living area on the second floor. The spacious open layout includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, living room, dining area, breakfast bar, balcony. The kitchen has stainless appliances and there is a washer and dryer in the unit.

The community has two swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, playground area, fitness center, clubhouse & multiple pet walking areas.

This unit will not last, CALL TODAY for more info.

2 small dogs only . No cats please, Welcome to Harbor Island!
HOA Approval/App fee may be separate from Dennis Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Normandy Trace Rd have any available units?
902 Normandy Trace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Normandy Trace Rd have?
Some of 902 Normandy Trace Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Normandy Trace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
902 Normandy Trace Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Normandy Trace Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Normandy Trace Rd is pet friendly.
Does 902 Normandy Trace Rd offer parking?
Yes, 902 Normandy Trace Rd offers parking.
Does 902 Normandy Trace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Normandy Trace Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Normandy Trace Rd have a pool?
Yes, 902 Normandy Trace Rd has a pool.
Does 902 Normandy Trace Rd have accessible units?
No, 902 Normandy Trace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Normandy Trace Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Normandy Trace Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
