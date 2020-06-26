902 Normandy Trace Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Available only after July 2, 2019. Minimum 24 hour notice for all showings.

Water, sewer and trash included.



Island Walk is a 24/7 Gated Community on Harbor Island just minutes from Amalie Arena, The Aquarium, Ybor, Channelside, the Airport and major highways. This condo is two story with the garage on the first floor and living area on the second floor. The spacious open layout includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, living room, dining area, breakfast bar, balcony. The kitchen has stainless appliances and there is a washer and dryer in the unit.



The community has two swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, playground area, fitness center, clubhouse & multiple pet walking areas.



This unit will not last, CALL TODAY for more info.



2 small dogs only . No cats please, Welcome to Harbor Island!

HOA Approval/App fee may be separate from Dennis Realty