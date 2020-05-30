901 N Excelda Ave

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car garage 1,870 square feet single-family home is located in historic West Tampa. There is a modern open floorplan with combined family room, dining area, and kitchen with sliding glass doors with access to the covered patio and fenced in yard. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless steel appliance package. There is a French door refrigerator, flat-top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom (13x18) has a walk-in closet with an en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a large step-in shower. The other three bedrooms (11x10, 9x10, and 10x10) share a second full bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The flooring is ceramic tile, wood, and carpet. The location provides an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Westshore business district and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.



