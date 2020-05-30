All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 901 N Excelda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
901 N Excelda Ave
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:09 PM

901 N Excelda Ave

901 North Excelda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

901 North Excelda Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car garage 1,870 square feet single-family home is located in historic West Tampa. There is a modern open floorplan with combined family room, dining area, and kitchen with sliding glass doors with access to the covered patio and fenced in yard. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless steel appliance package. There is a French door refrigerator, flat-top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom (13x18) has a walk-in closet with an en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a large step-in shower. The other three bedrooms (11x10, 9x10, and 10x10) share a second full bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The flooring is ceramic tile, wood, and carpet. The location provides an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Westshore business district and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Excelda Ave have any available units?
901 N Excelda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 N Excelda Ave have?
Some of 901 N Excelda Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Excelda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Excelda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Excelda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 N Excelda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 901 N Excelda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 901 N Excelda Ave offers parking.
Does 901 N Excelda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 N Excelda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Excelda Ave have a pool?
No, 901 N Excelda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 901 N Excelda Ave have accessible units?
No, 901 N Excelda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Excelda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 N Excelda Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College