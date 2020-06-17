8731 N 48th St B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310



2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street.

The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space. House has tiled flooring throughout. Is is very nice plan with entrance on the front and has a living room and has dining area on the front left side with entrance to the kitchen that looks to the front through a window. In the middle of the apartment runs a corridor that lead to the laundry room 2nd bedroom and the Bathroom. Master bedroom is all the way on the end of the corridor and that has a Walk in Closet. All the bedrooms have ceiling Fans and house has a Central AC Unit.

This Duplex House is a very conveniently located and very valuable in the rental price that is way under the market price in todays high demand rental market.

Looking to get a nice and peace loving starter family for this Cute Duplex apartment.

Please call / Text Jay @ 813-618-0181

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288310

Property Id 288310



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5811815)