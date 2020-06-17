8731 N 48th St B

8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL 33617 Temple Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310
2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space. House has tiled flooring throughout. Is is very nice plan with entrance on the front and has a living room and has dining area on the front left side with entrance to the kitchen that looks to the front through a window. In the middle of the apartment runs a corridor that lead to the laundry room 2nd bedroom and the Bathroom. Master bedroom is all the way on the end of the corridor and that has a Walk in Closet. All the bedrooms have ceiling Fans and house has a Central AC Unit. This Duplex House is a very conveniently located and very valuable in the rental price that is way under the market price in todays high demand rental market. Looking to get a nice and peace loving starter family for this Cute Duplex apartment. Please call / Text Jay @ 813-618-0181 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288310 Property Id 288310
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
