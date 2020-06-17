All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8731 N 48th St B

8731 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310

2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street.
The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space. House has tiled flooring throughout. Is is very nice plan with entrance on the front and has a living room and has dining area on the front left side with entrance to the kitchen that looks to the front through a window. In the middle of the apartment runs a corridor that lead to the laundry room 2nd bedroom and the Bathroom. Master bedroom is all the way on the end of the corridor and that has a Walk in Closet. All the bedrooms have ceiling Fans and house has a Central AC Unit.
This Duplex House is a very conveniently located and very valuable in the rental price that is way under the market price in todays high demand rental market.
Looking to get a nice and peace loving starter family for this Cute Duplex apartment.
Please call / Text Jay @ 813-618-0181
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288310
Property Id 288310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 N 48th St B have any available units?
8731 N 48th St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 N 48th St B have?
Some of 8731 N 48th St B's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 N 48th St B currently offering any rent specials?
8731 N 48th St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 N 48th St B pet-friendly?
No, 8731 N 48th St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8731 N 48th St B offer parking?
No, 8731 N 48th St B does not offer parking.
Does 8731 N 48th St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 N 48th St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 N 48th St B have a pool?
No, 8731 N 48th St B does not have a pool.
Does 8731 N 48th St B have accessible units?
No, 8731 N 48th St B does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 N 48th St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8731 N 48th St B does not have units with dishwashers.
