8727 N Temple Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Completely renovated home on large .38 acre lot with fenced backyard! Impressive and stylish updates include neutral paint throughout, low maintenance tile and laminate wood flooring and a brand new kitchen equipped with bright shaker style cabinets, beautiful granite, and stainless appliances. There are three spacious full bathrooms, also with all new tile and plumbing fixtures! There is a huge bonus room, ideally serving as a game room, family room, or a huge master suite! This open, airy floor plan offers generous space throughout, and is certain to satisfy anyone's decor preferences. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, Busch Gardens, and major interstates for easy commutes! Lawn service is included! Schedule your tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.