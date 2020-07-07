All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8727 N Temple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8727 N Temple Ave
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

8727 N Temple Ave

8727 North Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Temple Crest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8727 North Temple Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Completely renovated home on large .38 acre lot with fenced backyard! Impressive and stylish updates include neutral paint throughout, low maintenance tile and laminate wood flooring and a brand new kitchen equipped with bright shaker style cabinets, beautiful granite, and stainless appliances. There are three spacious full bathrooms, also with all new tile and plumbing fixtures! There is a huge bonus room, ideally serving as a game room, family room, or a huge master suite! This open, airy floor plan offers generous space throughout, and is certain to satisfy anyone's decor preferences. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, Busch Gardens, and major interstates for easy commutes! Lawn service is included! Schedule your tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8727 N Temple Ave have any available units?
8727 N Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8727 N Temple Ave have?
Some of 8727 N Temple Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8727 N Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8727 N Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8727 N Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8727 N Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8727 N Temple Ave offer parking?
No, 8727 N Temple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8727 N Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8727 N Temple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8727 N Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 8727 N Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8727 N Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 8727 N Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8727 N Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8727 N Temple Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College