Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Gated Community of New Tampa - Well Kept New Tampa Town home. Featuring two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Both bedrooms are located on the second story. First floor features living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and half bath. End unit town home on conservation. Community has gated entry and community pool. Easy access to I-75.

Pets considered on case by case basis.



