Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8647 Hunters Key Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

8647 Hunters Key Circle

8647 Hunters Key Circle · (813) 908-8555
Location

8647 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2BD / 1.5 BA - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome featuring 1152sqft of living space. Located in the GATED community of Hunters Key, a short distance from shopping and major roadways, this home features NEWER appliances, paint and carpet. The spacious kitchen overlooks the family room and offers lots of counter space, cabinets, a pantry and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, and bath with double vanities and tub with shower. The laundry room is also on the second floor. Comes complete with all major appliances, including washer and dryer. Water and sewer included in the rent. To view this terrific home, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 Hunters Key Circle have any available units?
8647 Hunters Key Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8647 Hunters Key Circle have?
Some of 8647 Hunters Key Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8647 Hunters Key Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8647 Hunters Key Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 Hunters Key Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8647 Hunters Key Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8647 Hunters Key Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8647 Hunters Key Circle offers parking.
Does 8647 Hunters Key Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8647 Hunters Key Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 Hunters Key Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8647 Hunters Key Circle has a pool.
Does 8647 Hunters Key Circle have accessible units?
No, 8647 Hunters Key Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 Hunters Key Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8647 Hunters Key Circle has units with dishwashers.
