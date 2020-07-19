8647 Hunters Key Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

2BD / 1.5 BA - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome featuring 1152sqft of living space. Located in the GATED community of Hunters Key, a short distance from shopping and major roadways, this home features NEWER appliances, paint and carpet. The spacious kitchen overlooks the family room and offers lots of counter space, cabinets, a pantry and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, and bath with double vanities and tub with shower. The laundry room is also on the second floor. Comes complete with all major appliances, including washer and dryer. Water and sewer included in the rent. To view this terrific home, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!