Tampa, FL
864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD

864 South Davis Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

864 South Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for your next tropical oasis? Welcome to Davis Islands. This beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath house is ready for its next residents. With an open floor plan, this house is ready to entertain all friends, family and guests. Featuring large bedrooms with ceramic tile, updated bathrooms, and a spacious living room with tons of natural light. Including a one car garage and laundry room that can also be used for extra storage space. Heading outdoors, this property has views like no other. Located at the southern most point of Davis Island, you'll have endless views of the Davis Island Yacht Club, Peter O Knight Airport, and the Davis Island Dog Beach. This property also has enough driveway space to fit a small boat or trailer. Available for move in 08/26. Pet friendly. It won't last long, call today to reserve your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD have any available units?
864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
