864 S DAVIS BOULEVARD

Looking for your next tropical oasis? Welcome to Davis Islands. This beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath house is ready for its next residents. With an open floor plan, this house is ready to entertain all friends, family and guests. Featuring large bedrooms with ceramic tile, updated bathrooms, and a spacious living room with tons of natural light. Including a one car garage and laundry room that can also be used for extra storage space. Heading outdoors, this property has views like no other. Located at the southern most point of Davis Island, you'll have endless views of the Davis Island Yacht Club, Peter O Knight Airport, and the Davis Island Dog Beach. This property also has enough driveway space to fit a small boat or trailer. Available for move in 08/26. Pet friendly. It won't last long, call today to reserve your private showing!