Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Reduced ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Picture perfect 3BR 2BA ranch home is move-in ready and features a front porch and a welcoming open concept kitchen and living room! Enjoy the kitchen skylight and track lighting. The living room features sconce lighting fixtures and attractive hardwood laminate flooring, and fresh paint throughout the home. The fenced backyard is level for entertaining - hurry you don't want to miss this one!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Wharton High School

Middle school: Van Buren Middle School

Elementary school: Forest Hills Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1961

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.