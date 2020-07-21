8607 Hunters Key Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wow... you won't believe your eyes. This charming town house comes complete with 2BR's and 2.5 BA's. The kitchen has great designer style cabinets, all the appliances including a built-in microwave. There is a living room/dining room combo over looking a scenic view. There is also a quaint half bath downstairs boasting a gorgeous pedestal sink with upgraded vanity lights. The washer and dryer is even included. Upstairs has two bedrooms with two baths and a view that will cause you to day dream. When you think it can't get any better, go ahead and relax on you screened lanai over looking the conservation area. All this without even mentioning the location is great! Close to the interstate, universities, all kinds of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 1,184 ft