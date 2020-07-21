All apartments in Tampa
Location

8607 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Wow... you won't believe your eyes. This charming town house comes complete with 2BR's and 2.5 BA's. The kitchen has great designer style cabinets, all the appliances including a built-in microwave. There is a living room/dining room combo over looking a scenic view. There is also a quaint half bath downstairs boasting a gorgeous pedestal sink with upgraded vanity lights. The washer and dryer is even included. Upstairs has two bedrooms with two baths and a view that will cause you to day dream. When you think it can't get any better, go ahead and relax on you screened lanai over looking the conservation area. All this without even mentioning the location is great! Close to the interstate, universities, all kinds of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 1,184 ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Hunters Key Cir have any available units?
8607 Hunters Key Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8607 Hunters Key Cir have?
Some of 8607 Hunters Key Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 Hunters Key Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Hunters Key Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Hunters Key Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8607 Hunters Key Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8607 Hunters Key Cir offer parking?
No, 8607 Hunters Key Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8607 Hunters Key Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8607 Hunters Key Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Hunters Key Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8607 Hunters Key Cir has a pool.
Does 8607 Hunters Key Cir have accessible units?
No, 8607 Hunters Key Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Hunters Key Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8607 Hunters Key Cir has units with dishwashers.
