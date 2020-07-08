8548 Gablebend Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

End corner unit. This 2-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom, 1,192 SQ FT two story Townhome is in the gated Hammocks subdivision in New Tampa. This home features spacious rooms with tile and carpet flooring. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. The upgraded eat-in kitchen has stone counters, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Stainless appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, flattop stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath glass shower. Additional features include blinds, ceiling fans, and full size washer and dryer. Grounds care and garbage are included in the rent. Community Access fee is mandatory-$25 (1-key fob and 1-decal) additional Decals are $10ea and Fobs are $15ea for the gate.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.