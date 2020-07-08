All apartments in Tampa
8548 Gablebend Way

8548 Gable Bend Way · No Longer Available
Location

8548 Gable Bend Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
End corner unit. This 2-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom, 1,192 SQ FT two story Townhome is in the gated Hammocks subdivision in New Tampa. This home features spacious rooms with tile and carpet flooring. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. The upgraded eat-in kitchen has stone counters, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Stainless appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, flattop stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath glass shower. Additional features include blinds, ceiling fans, and full size washer and dryer. Grounds care and garbage are included in the rent. Community Access fee is mandatory-$25 (1-key fob and 1-decal) additional Decals are $10ea and Fobs are $15ea for the gate.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 Gablebend Way have any available units?
8548 Gablebend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8548 Gablebend Way have?
Some of 8548 Gablebend Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 Gablebend Way currently offering any rent specials?
8548 Gablebend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 Gablebend Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8548 Gablebend Way is pet friendly.
Does 8548 Gablebend Way offer parking?
No, 8548 Gablebend Way does not offer parking.
Does 8548 Gablebend Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8548 Gablebend Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 Gablebend Way have a pool?
No, 8548 Gablebend Way does not have a pool.
Does 8548 Gablebend Way have accessible units?
No, 8548 Gablebend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 Gablebend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8548 Gablebend Way has units with dishwashers.

