Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8539 Brushleaf Way
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:49 PM

8539 Brushleaf Way

8539 Brushleaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

8539 Brushleaf Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in,2nd half on 2nd month. The Hammocks townhome is located in gated community convenient to I-75, Hwy 41 and wire-grass mall filled with your favorite stores and a variety of great restaurants. This home has neutral colors ,ceramic tile bottom floor with a fenced lanai. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances wood cabinets eat in space in kitchen. Both bedrooms have good size closets and are spacious. Close to all major shopping complex has a community pool. Close to all major shopping and highways for quick commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 Brushleaf Way have any available units?
8539 Brushleaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8539 Brushleaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
8539 Brushleaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 Brushleaf Way pet-friendly?
No, 8539 Brushleaf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8539 Brushleaf Way offer parking?
No, 8539 Brushleaf Way does not offer parking.
Does 8539 Brushleaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8539 Brushleaf Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 Brushleaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 8539 Brushleaf Way has a pool.
Does 8539 Brushleaf Way have accessible units?
No, 8539 Brushleaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 Brushleaf Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8539 Brushleaf Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8539 Brushleaf Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8539 Brushleaf Way does not have units with air conditioning.

