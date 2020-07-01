8539 Brushleaf Way

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in,2nd half on 2nd month. The Hammocks townhome is located in gated community convenient to I-75, Hwy 41 and wire-grass mall filled with your favorite stores and a variety of great restaurants. This home has neutral colors ,ceramic tile bottom floor with a fenced lanai. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances wood cabinets eat in space in kitchen. Both bedrooms have good size closets and are spacious. Close to all major shopping complex has a community pool. Close to all major shopping and highways for quick commute.