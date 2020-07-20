8523 GABLEBEND WAY

Amenities

Hammocks gated community off County Line Road and Bruce B Downs, a great location for a lovely home in this nice development. Professionally cleaned carpets and move in ready! Features a community pools and many nature paths for your use. This 2 bed 2 ½ bath home is a nice corner unit. Upstairs has two suites each with its own bath and a laundry area with washer and dryer. There is a half bath downstairs and a nice size kitchen with wood cabinets and nice appliances over looking the large great room and sliders to the back yard. Perfect for anyone wanting the Florida lifestyle of maintenance free living. In the heart of New Tampa and Wesley Chapel super area. Near shopping at Wiregrass Mall and The Outlets Mall, hospitals, school and so much more.