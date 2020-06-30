All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:03 PM

8520 N Hamner Ave

8520 North Hamner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8520 North Hamner Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in and 1/2 on 2nd month. Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home this is simple living. Living room is a nice size with big window makes the area light and bright home has neutral colors throughout. Kitchen has dark wood cabinets and dinette area in kitchen with laminate flooring. Bedrooms are painted neutral with carpeting. There is an inside utility with washer and dryer hookup. Large covered patio with brick pavers opens up to a huge fenced backyard great for entertaining. Close to Major shopping, Bus lines, Schools, Airport, Hospitals, Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 N Hamner Ave have any available units?
8520 N Hamner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8520 N Hamner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8520 N Hamner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 N Hamner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8520 N Hamner Ave offer parking?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8520 N Hamner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 N Hamner Ave have a pool?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8520 N Hamner Ave have accessible units?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 N Hamner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 N Hamner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 N Hamner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

