8427 N 39TH STREET

No credit check no application fee. Need net income to be $3000/month and have 6 months job history. Very clean 2 BD/1BA unit with wood look plank floors and new interior paint. No carpet in this light and bright first story unit with plenty of cabinet and closet space. On site parking available and guest parking as well. Centrally located with easy access to Busch Blvd and interstate 275. Move in ready Pictures from a similar unit. Owner pays for water/trash/sewer.