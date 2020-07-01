8427 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL 33604 Temple Crest
Amenities
parking
guest parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
No credit check no application fee. Need net income to be $3000/month and have 6 months job history. Very clean 2 BD/1BA unit with wood look plank floors and new interior paint. No carpet in this light and bright first story unit with plenty of cabinet and closet space. On site parking available and guest parking as well. Centrally located with easy access to Busch Blvd and interstate 275. Move in ready Pictures from a similar unit. Owner pays for water/trash/sewer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8427 N 39TH STREET have any available units?
8427 N 39TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8427 N 39TH STREET have?
Some of 8427 N 39TH STREET's amenities include parking, guest parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8427 N 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8427 N 39TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.