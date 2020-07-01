All apartments in Tampa
8427 N 39TH STREET
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM

8427 N 39TH STREET

8427 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8427 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Amenities

parking
guest parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
No credit check no application fee. Need net income to be $3000/month and have 6 months job history. Very clean 2 BD/1BA unit with wood look plank floors and new interior paint. No carpet in this light and bright first story unit with plenty of cabinet and closet space. On site parking available and guest parking as well. Centrally located with easy access to Busch Blvd and interstate 275. Move in ready Pictures from a similar unit. Owner pays for water/trash/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 N 39TH STREET have any available units?
8427 N 39TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8427 N 39TH STREET have?
Some of 8427 N 39TH STREET's amenities include parking, guest parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8427 N 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8427 N 39TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 N 39TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8427 N 39TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8427 N 39TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8427 N 39TH STREET offers parking.
Does 8427 N 39TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 N 39TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 N 39TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8427 N 39TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8427 N 39TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8427 N 39TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 N 39TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8427 N 39TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

