8408 N Semmes St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f7deb5045 ----
MOVE IN TODAY Available for immediate move-in stands this convenient Sulfur Springs home. Covering over 1000 square feet of living space, this property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Nice updates to the kitchen and bathrooms. Easy care tile covers this ENTIRE property with updated bathrooms and fresh paint (interior and exterior). This one is located one half a block from Waters making it very easy to get to I 275. Contact us right now for an appointment to see this . this one will not disappoint!
Flooring: Linoleum / Vinyl
Last Sold Date: Apr 2018
Last Sold Price: $58,000
Rent Sqft: $1.11
Roof Type: Composition
Deposit: 1200
Exterior Material: Stucco
Floor Size: 1,082 sqft
Last Remodel: 1988
Unit Count: 1
Lot Depth: 105 ft
Lot Width: 50 ft
Lot: 5,250 sqft
Parking: No Data
Stories: 1
Heating: Other
Cooling: Wall
Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs
Laundry: No Data