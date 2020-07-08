8408 N Semmes St

Amenities

MOVE IN TODAY Available for immediate move-in stands this convenient Sulfur Springs home. Covering over 1000 square feet of living space, this property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Nice updates to the kitchen and bathrooms. Easy care tile covers this ENTIRE property with updated bathrooms and fresh paint (interior and exterior). This one is located one half a block from Waters making it very easy to get to I 275. Contact us right now for an appointment to see this . this one will not disappoint!



Flooring: Linoleum / Vinyl

Last Sold Date: Apr 2018

Last Sold Price: $58,000

Rent Sqft: $1.11

Roof Type: Composition

Deposit: 1200

Exterior Material: Stucco

Floor Size: 1,082 sqft

Last Remodel: 1988

Unit Count: 1

Lot Depth: 105 ft

Lot Width: 50 ft

Lot: 5,250 sqft

Parking: No Data

Stories: 1

Heating: Other

Cooling: Wall

Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs

Laundry: No Data