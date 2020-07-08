All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:21 PM

8408 N Semmes St

8408 N Semmes St · No Longer Available
Location

8408 N Semmes St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f7deb5045 ----
MOVE IN TODAY Available for immediate move-in stands this convenient Sulfur Springs home. Covering over 1000 square feet of living space, this property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Nice updates to the kitchen and bathrooms. Easy care tile covers this ENTIRE property with updated bathrooms and fresh paint (interior and exterior). This one is located one half a block from Waters making it very easy to get to I 275. Contact us right now for an appointment to see this . this one will not disappoint!

Flooring: Linoleum / Vinyl
Last Sold Date: Apr 2018
Last Sold Price: $58,000
Rent Sqft: $1.11
Roof Type: Composition
Deposit: 1200
Exterior Material: Stucco
Floor Size: 1,082 sqft
Last Remodel: 1988
Unit Count: 1
Lot Depth: 105 ft
Lot Width: 50 ft
Lot: 5,250 sqft
Parking: No Data
Stories: 1
Heating: Other
Cooling: Wall
Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs
Laundry: No Data

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 N Semmes St have any available units?
8408 N Semmes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8408 N Semmes St currently offering any rent specials?
8408 N Semmes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 N Semmes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8408 N Semmes St is pet friendly.
Does 8408 N Semmes St offer parking?
Yes, 8408 N Semmes St offers parking.
Does 8408 N Semmes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 N Semmes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 N Semmes St have a pool?
No, 8408 N Semmes St does not have a pool.
Does 8408 N Semmes St have accessible units?
No, 8408 N Semmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 N Semmes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 N Semmes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 N Semmes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8408 N Semmes St does not have units with air conditioning.

