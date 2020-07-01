8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Move-in ready in beautiful 24 hour manned gated community of Grand Hampton. Resort style living at it's best! Community amenities include state of the art clubhouse, fitness center, lagoon pool with water slide, Olympic lap pool, heated spa, cabana, putting green, tennis court, multipurpose sports field,etc . Townhouse has many upgrades, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, covered/screened patio overlooking conservation. Upstairs are two bedrooms plus the master suite with walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. HOA fee includes internet access and exterior maintenance and landscaping. Conveniently located with easy access to I-75 and I-275, shopping and restaurants. Credit score must be above 600 to be considered.