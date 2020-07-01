All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE

Location

8320 Manor Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Move-in ready in beautiful 24 hour manned gated community of Grand Hampton. Resort style living at it's best! Community amenities include state of the art clubhouse, fitness center, lagoon pool with water slide, Olympic lap pool, heated spa, cabana, putting green, tennis court, multipurpose sports field,etc . Townhouse has many upgrades, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, covered/screened patio overlooking conservation. Upstairs are two bedrooms plus the master suite with walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. HOA fee includes internet access and exterior maintenance and landscaping. Conveniently located with easy access to I-75 and I-275, shopping and restaurants. Credit score must be above 600 to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8320 MANOR CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
