Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

8311 Hillsborough Ln Available 02/07/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be move in ready early February. 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with covered carport and plenty of parking space. Located on a corner lot with a large fenced in front yard. Utility room with washer and dryer hook ups and room for storage. Brand new AC installed January 2020. House will undergo repairs inside and out including new flooring in the living room and bedrooms and will be freshly painted. NO PETS. Call for more information or to request a showing.



(RLNE5439447)