All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8311 Hillsborough Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8311 Hillsborough Ln
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

8311 Hillsborough Ln

8311 North Hillsboro Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8311 North Hillsboro Lane, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
8311 Hillsborough Ln Available 02/07/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be move in ready early February. 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with covered carport and plenty of parking space. Located on a corner lot with a large fenced in front yard. Utility room with washer and dryer hook ups and room for storage. Brand new AC installed January 2020. House will undergo repairs inside and out including new flooring in the living room and bedrooms and will be freshly painted. NO PETS. Call for more information or to request a showing.

(RLNE5439447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln have any available units?
8311 Hillsborough Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8311 Hillsborough Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Hillsborough Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Hillsborough Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8311 Hillsborough Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Hillsborough Ln offers parking.
Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Hillsborough Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln have a pool?
No, 8311 Hillsborough Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln have accessible units?
No, 8311 Hillsborough Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Hillsborough Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 Hillsborough Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8311 Hillsborough Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College