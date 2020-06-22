8308 N Marks Street

Amenities

- Beautifully Remodeled 4-Bedroom Home



Be the first family to live in this newly remodeled 4-bedroom home, complete with a bonus bedroom or home office, in the heart of Sulphur Springs. Totally new kitchen and both bathrooms, all new tile floors, ceiling fans, paint, and much more! This concrete block home also features a NEW central heat and A/C, and washer/dryer hook-ups! A short walk to Rowlett Park and bus lines on Nebraska Ave make this a great location so don't miss this opportunity. Call today for more information.



