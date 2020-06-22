All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8308 N Marks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8308 N Marks Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8308 N Marks Street

8308 North Marks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8308 North Marks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautifully Remodeled 4-Bedroom Home

Be the first family to live in this newly remodeled 4-bedroom home, complete with a bonus bedroom or home office, in the heart of Sulphur Springs. Totally new kitchen and both bathrooms, all new tile floors, ceiling fans, paint, and much more! This concrete block home also features a NEW central heat and A/C, and washer/dryer hook-ups! A short walk to Rowlett Park and bus lines on Nebraska Ave make this a great location so don't miss this opportunity. Call today for more information.

(RLNE4433932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 N Marks Street have any available units?
8308 N Marks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 N Marks Street have?
Some of 8308 N Marks Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 N Marks Street currently offering any rent specials?
8308 N Marks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 N Marks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 N Marks Street is pet friendly.
Does 8308 N Marks Street offer parking?
No, 8308 N Marks Street does not offer parking.
Does 8308 N Marks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 N Marks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 N Marks Street have a pool?
No, 8308 N Marks Street does not have a pool.
Does 8308 N Marks Street have accessible units?
No, 8308 N Marks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 N Marks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 N Marks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College