8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Very nice home in quiet community of Grand Hampton. Entry into formal dining/ living room combination. Kitchen opens to family room and features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tiled floor. There is a den/office that divides additional bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious, plenty of closet space. Master suite features spacious closet, bathroom with garden tub, walk-in shower. Interior is custom painted throughout, has neutral Berber carpet, ceiling fans. Screened porch and open-fenced backyard adjacent to conservation area.