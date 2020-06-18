All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE

8249 Dunham Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8249 Dunham Station Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home in quiet community of Grand Hampton. Entry into formal dining/ living room combination. Kitchen opens to family room and features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tiled floor. There is a den/office that divides additional bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious, plenty of closet space. Master suite features spacious closet, bathroom with garden tub, walk-in shower. Interior is custom painted throughout, has neutral Berber carpet, ceiling fans. Screened porch and open-fenced backyard adjacent to conservation area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have any available units?
8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have?
Some of 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8249 DUNHAM STATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College