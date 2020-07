Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is located just off of Waters Ave in Tampa and is convenient to I-275 and nearby major roads. It features a large back yard great for entertaining friends and family. Exterior Laundry room provides full size washer/dryer hookups and additional storage room. Laminate or tile throughout the house make for easy manageability. Pet Friendly! Call today!