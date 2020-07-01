All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 817 W Plymouth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
817 W Plymouth St
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

817 W Plymouth St

817 West Plymouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

817 West Plymouth Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cottage Rental - Adorable - Riverside Heights - Tampa FL - This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage has been updated with wood and tile throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stove and Double Door Refrigerator. But the best part of this house is
The Master Bedroom - step down into this spacious & completely tiled, open space. (Washer Dryer included) House sits on a lot with mature Oak Trees, enclosed back yard with fire pit and shed. Call to see it today!

Move-In Costs
Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval
Security Deposit $1,400.00 Holds the unit
First Month Rent $1,400.00 + $9.50 Mo.Prop. Liability Ins.
Last Month Rent $1,400.00 may be collected
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider.
Pet photo and Vet records required

**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**

(RLNE5210069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W Plymouth St have any available units?
817 W Plymouth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 W Plymouth St have?
Some of 817 W Plymouth St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 W Plymouth St currently offering any rent specials?
817 W Plymouth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W Plymouth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 W Plymouth St is pet friendly.
Does 817 W Plymouth St offer parking?
No, 817 W Plymouth St does not offer parking.
Does 817 W Plymouth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 W Plymouth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W Plymouth St have a pool?
No, 817 W Plymouth St does not have a pool.
Does 817 W Plymouth St have accessible units?
No, 817 W Plymouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W Plymouth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 W Plymouth St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College