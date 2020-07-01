817 W Plymouth St

Amenities
Cottage Rental - Adorable - Riverside Heights - Tampa FL - This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage has been updated with wood and tile throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stove and Double Door Refrigerator. But the best part of this house is
The Master Bedroom - step down into this spacious & completely tiled, open space. (Washer Dryer included) House sits on a lot with mature Oak Trees, enclosed back yard with fire pit and shed. Call to see it today!
Move-In Costs
Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval
Security Deposit $1,400.00 Holds the unit
First Month Rent $1,400.00 + $9.50 Mo.Prop. Liability Ins.
Last Month Rent $1,400.00 may be collected
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider.
Pet photo and Vet records required
**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**
(RLNE5210069)