817 W Plymouth St

Cottage Rental - Adorable - Riverside Heights - Tampa FL - This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage has been updated with wood and tile throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stove and Double Door Refrigerator. But the best part of this house is

The Master Bedroom - step down into this spacious & completely tiled, open space. (Washer Dryer included) House sits on a lot with mature Oak Trees, enclosed back yard with fire pit and shed. Call to see it today!



Move-In Costs

Application Fee: $ 60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)

Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval

Security Deposit $1,400.00 Holds the unit

First Month Rent $1,400.00 + $9.50 Mo.Prop. Liability Ins.

Last Month Rent $1,400.00 may be collected

Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, must be owner approved)

*renter insurance to include canine bite rider.

Pet photo and Vet records required



**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**



(RLNE5210069)