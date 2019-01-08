All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2
Last updated August 23 2019

813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2

813 S West Shore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

813 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
Live in one of Tampa's most desirable location's, Beach Park! Located in the heart of Tampa Bay with access to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Tampa International and the beaches. This fully renovated, 2040 sq. ft., 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been fully upgraded with all new granite, appliances, light fixtures, bathrooms, tile throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Master suite has walk-in closet with built-ins, large master bath with whirlpool sunken garden tub, beautiful new glass shower and double sinks. Additional two bedrooms share a renovated bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub.
Chef's kitchen with brand new stainless appliances overlooking the family room and back yard with majestic oaks and palms surrounding the house. Bonus room overlooks the outdoor deck which wraps around an enormous live oak and custom brick oven/fire pit.
Set back off of West Shore Blvd. with a 6 foot privacy wall encompassing lush landscaping, you have your own private family compound. This is a must see and wont last long! To schedule a showing contact Sara Fox at 813-442-3655

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 have any available units?
813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 have?
Some of 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 offer parking?
No, 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 has a pool.
Does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
