813 S Westshore Blvd # 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool

Live in one of Tampa's most desirable location's, Beach Park! Located in the heart of Tampa Bay with access to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Tampa International and the beaches. This fully renovated, 2040 sq. ft., 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been fully upgraded with all new granite, appliances, light fixtures, bathrooms, tile throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms.

Master suite has walk-in closet with built-ins, large master bath with whirlpool sunken garden tub, beautiful new glass shower and double sinks. Additional two bedrooms share a renovated bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub.

Chef's kitchen with brand new stainless appliances overlooking the family room and back yard with majestic oaks and palms surrounding the house. Bonus room overlooks the outdoor deck which wraps around an enormous live oak and custom brick oven/fire pit.

Set back off of West Shore Blvd. with a 6 foot privacy wall encompassing lush landscaping, you have your own private family compound. This is a must see and wont last long! To schedule a showing contact Sara Fox at 813-442-3655