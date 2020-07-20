812 West Country Club Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Price!!!! Honey Stop The Car! Better Than New, This Gorgeous House With A Stunning Architectural Modern Bungalow Design Is Located In A Tranquil Established Neighborhood Just One Block Away From Babe Zaharias Golf Course, Features One Story, A Little Under 3,000 Sft. Has 4 Bedrooms And 2 Baths, And A 2 Car Garage. Right At The Entrance You Are Greet To A Formal Living Room And Dining Room For Family And Friends To Enjoy! The Gourmet Kitchen Features 42" Upper Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, An Island, And A Butler Pantry! A Chef Dream, With Back Splash And A Lovely Space For A Breakfast Nook With Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, A Small Wine Area, And The Extra Large Family Room To Entertain The Whole Family, Perfect Open Space! 10' High Ceilings Throughout The House. The Luxurious Spacious Master Suite Features An En Suite Bathroom And A Over Sized Walk-in-closet. There Are 3 Additional Spacious Bedrooms. All Bathrooms Have Been Upgraded To Granite Counter Tops. The House Is Loaded With Upgrades, Window Treatment And Did I Mention The Huge Backyard? With Landscape And Stones, Completely Fenced In For Privacy, If You Like To Work Outside And Do A Project, The Shed/work Shop, Built In Is A Dream Come True! Use Your Imagination On What You Can Do With That Space!@ The Sky Is The Limit For This Beautiful, Better Than New, Totally Upgraded And Moving In Ready Home! Contact Your Agent And Schedule A Private Tour, This Home Truly Has Everything You Are Looking For!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.