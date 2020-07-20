812 West Country Club Drive

All apartments in Tampa
Location

812 W Country Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Price!!!! Honey Stop The Car! Better Than New, This Gorgeous House With A Stunning Architectural Modern Bungalow Design Is Located In A Tranquil Established Neighborhood Just One Block Away From Babe Zaharias Golf Course, Features One Story, A Little Under 3,000 Sft. Has 4 Bedrooms And 2 Baths, And A 2 Car Garage. Right At The Entrance You Are Greet To A Formal Living Room And Dining Room For Family And Friends To Enjoy! The Gourmet Kitchen Features 42" Upper Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, An Island, And A Butler Pantry! A Chef Dream, With Back Splash And A Lovely Space For A Breakfast Nook With Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, A Small Wine Area, And The Extra Large Family Room To Entertain The Whole Family, Perfect Open Space! 10' High Ceilings Throughout The House. The Luxurious Spacious Master Suite Features An En Suite Bathroom And A Over Sized Walk-in-closet. There Are 3 Additional Spacious Bedrooms. All Bathrooms Have Been Upgraded To Granite Counter Tops. The House Is Loaded With Upgrades, Window Treatment And Did I Mention The Huge Backyard? With Landscape And Stones, Completely Fenced In For Privacy, If You Like To Work Outside And Do A Project, The Shed/work Shop, Built In Is A Dream Come True! Use Your Imagination On What You Can Do With That Space!@ The Sky Is The Limit For This Beautiful, Better Than New, Totally Upgraded And Moving In Ready Home! Contact Your Agent And Schedule A Private Tour, This Home Truly Has Everything You Are Looking For!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 West Country Club Drive have any available units?
812 West Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 West Country Club Drive have?
Some of 812 West Country Club Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 West Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 West Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 West Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 West Country Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 812 West Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 West Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 812 West Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 West Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 West Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 812 West Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 West Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 West Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 West Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 West Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
