All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8111 Savannah Point Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8111 Savannah Point Ct
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

8111 Savannah Point Ct

8111 Savannah Point Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8111 Savannah Point Ct, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home. This home has two master suites, one on the first floor, the other upstairs. Master bathrooms have walk in showers and dual sinks. One bathroom has a jetted garden tub in addition to the shower. Sliding glass doors lead to the rear lanai overlooking Lake Hampton. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including built in double ovens, 42 inch cabinets and granite countertops. Included in rent is exterior pest control, mowing, landscaping, irrigation, basic cable. This home has all you are looking for any more with guard entry. Home does have an active security system that can be paid for extra if tenant desires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have any available units?
8111 Savannah Point Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have?
Some of 8111 Savannah Point Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 Savannah Point Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Savannah Point Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Savannah Point Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8111 Savannah Point Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8111 Savannah Point Ct offers parking.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 Savannah Point Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8111 Savannah Point Ct has a pool.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have accessible units?
No, 8111 Savannah Point Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Savannah Point Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 Savannah Point Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College