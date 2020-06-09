All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8107 N 13th St

8107 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8107 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
8107 N 13th St Available 05/01/20 Cute 1/1 Bungalow for rent in Tampa! - Available after May 1st, 2020.
Call today to schedule an appointment to see this cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow for rent in Tampa. Fresh interior/exterior paint, updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen and bathroom. Located right outside of the highly desirable Seminole Heights neighborhood, close to great restaurants, shopping, Downtown Tampa, I-4 corridor, and Tampa Armature Works. Pets accepted upon owner approval. Security deposit based on credit score.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE3985739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 N 13th St have any available units?
8107 N 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 N 13th St have?
Some of 8107 N 13th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 N 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
8107 N 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 N 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 N 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 8107 N 13th St offer parking?
No, 8107 N 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 8107 N 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 N 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 N 13th St have a pool?
No, 8107 N 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 8107 N 13th St have accessible units?
Yes, 8107 N 13th St has accessible units.
Does 8107 N 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 N 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.

