Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

8107 N 13th St Available 05/01/20 Cute 1/1 Bungalow for rent in Tampa! - Available after May 1st, 2020.

Call today to schedule an appointment to see this cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow for rent in Tampa. Fresh interior/exterior paint, updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen and bathroom. Located right outside of the highly desirable Seminole Heights neighborhood, close to great restaurants, shopping, Downtown Tampa, I-4 corridor, and Tampa Armature Works. Pets accepted upon owner approval. Security deposit based on credit score.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



