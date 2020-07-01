All apartments in Tampa
808 E NORFOLK STREET
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

808 E NORFOLK STREET

808 East Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 East Norfolk Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
WATER & ELECTRIC BILL & INTERNET & ALL THE YARD WORK AND POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED WITH THE MONTHLY RENT.
This home has all the beautiful features and charm cherished by connoisseurs of vintage bungalow homes combined with today's modern amenities and style. This Home has open concept, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, classic modern SS range hood, Crown molding and Espresso hardwood floors. 2.5 bathrooms; Each room has it's own En Suite and there is an extra 1/2 bath for for your guest. Just image entertaining your friends and Family pool side or just enjoying a peaceful day out by you pool. WATER & ELECTRIC BILL & INTERNET & ALL THE YARD WORK AND POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED WITH THE MONTHLY RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

