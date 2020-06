Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Hyde Park Village Location! Just two blocks to the village! 1st floor one bedroom Apartment in two story detached apartment building in back yard of historic bungalow with alley access and parking pad in the alley.. Nice brick paved outdoor seating area and paved walkway entrance from the front. The property is a Triplex with single family bungalow in the front (not available ) and a detached two story apartment building in the back. This is the first floor Apartment. The apartments in this building hardly ever come available. Available July 1st, 2020. Make your appointment today!