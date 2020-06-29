807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET

Amenities
FURNISHED one bedroom apartment available starting May 15th, 2020. This unit is located at the rear of the property above an oversized 2 car garage. Private stairs with entrance on side of structure opens to a quaint living room, kitchen and one bedroom with one full bathroom. The front screened in porch was recently renovated and is perfect for a morning cup of coffee. This rental is located in a prime location in Seminole Heights with convenient proximity to restaurants, bars and shopping. Water, trash and internet is included in rent. Washer/Dryer is shared and located below in the extended part of the garage. Main house is currently leased out to other tenants. Call today for your safe and private viewing.