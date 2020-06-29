All apartments in Tampa
807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET

807 1/2 E Chelsea St · No Longer Available
Location

807 1/2 E Chelsea St, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FURNISHED one bedroom apartment available starting May 15th, 2020. This unit is located at the rear of the property above an oversized 2 car garage. Private stairs with entrance on side of structure opens to a quaint living room, kitchen and one bedroom with one full bathroom. The front screened in porch was recently renovated and is perfect for a morning cup of coffee. This rental is located in a prime location in Seminole Heights with convenient proximity to restaurants, bars and shopping. Water, trash and internet is included in rent. Washer/Dryer is shared and located below in the extended part of the garage. Main house is currently leased out to other tenants. Call today for your safe and private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET have any available units?
807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET have?
Some of 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET offers parking.
Does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET have a pool?
No, 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET have accessible units?
No, 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 1/2 E CHELSEA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

