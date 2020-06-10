805 W BRADDOCK STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome home to Riverside Heights where the cozy foyer greets you and you'll never feel like missing out in the open flow of the living room and kitchen. The large eat in kitchen has tiled backsplash and artistic countertops with plenty of space to cook and entertain! Stainless steel appliances make this vintage home feel modern. Master ensuite has enough room for a quiet sitting area and the vanity has lots of counter space for all your toiletries. Guest room has decorative french doors that open up to the light and airy bonus room and with plenty of windows you almost feel like you're outside making the inside laundry feel less like a chore. Live the Florida lifestyle and enjoy the large deck with cute little gazebo for your storage needs. Beat the heat with the covered carport and Nest thermostat lets you control your energy bill without being home. Centrally located in Tampa, this home is close to it all! All room sizes are approximate, buyer to verify.