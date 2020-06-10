All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
805 W BRADDOCK STREET
Last updated June 20 2019 at 5:56 PM

805 W BRADDOCK STREET

805 West Braddock Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 West Braddock Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home to Riverside Heights where the cozy foyer greets you and you'll never feel like missing out in the open flow of the living room and kitchen. The large eat in kitchen has tiled backsplash and artistic countertops with plenty of space to cook and entertain! Stainless steel appliances make this vintage home feel modern. Master ensuite has enough room for a quiet sitting area and the vanity has lots of counter space for all your toiletries. Guest room has decorative french doors that open up to the light and airy bonus room and with plenty of windows you almost feel like you're outside making the inside laundry feel less like a chore. Live the Florida lifestyle and enjoy the large deck with cute little gazebo for your storage needs. Beat the heat with the covered carport and Nest thermostat lets you control your energy bill without being home. Centrally located in Tampa, this home is close to it all! All room sizes are approximate, buyer to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET have any available units?
805 W BRADDOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET have?
Some of 805 W BRADDOCK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W BRADDOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
805 W BRADDOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W BRADDOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 805 W BRADDOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 805 W BRADDOCK STREET offers parking.
Does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 W BRADDOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 805 W BRADDOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 805 W BRADDOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W BRADDOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W BRADDOCK STREET has units with dishwashers.
