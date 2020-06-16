804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. SHORT TERM RENTAL 6 MONTH OR LESS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Classic Mediterranean on two lots! Combined over one-quarter acre in the heart of Beach Park. Surrounded by million-dollar homes and Old Tampa Bay. A- rated schools. You will appreciate the timeless architecture; soaring ceilings, gleaming wood floors, expansive rooms, windows galore, French doors, crown molding and two fireplaces. The impressive formal living room greets you as you walk in the front door. A huge dining room easily accommodates 8-12 and has French doors that lead to an expansive brick patio. Perfect for al-fresco dining and accessible from both the living and family rooms. The kitchen/family room combo boasts a fireplace and easy access to the kitchen as well as French doors to the generous yard. Bay windows stream sunlight into the casual kitchen eat-in area, while overlooking the sizable kitchen. Custom-wood cabinets exhibit vintage charm. Large center island. Butler’s pantry with sink. Upstairs is host to a master suite that includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. The spacious master bedroom has French doors to a private balcony as well as beautiful views. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and two baths and a downstairs bedroom with en-suite bath.