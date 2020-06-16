All apartments in Tampa
804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE

804 Idlewood Drive · (813) 419-0096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

804 Idlewood Drive, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. SHORT TERM RENTAL 6 MONTH OR LESS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Classic Mediterranean on two lots! Combined over one-quarter acre in the heart of Beach Park. Surrounded by million-dollar homes and Old Tampa Bay. A- rated schools. You will appreciate the timeless architecture; soaring ceilings, gleaming wood floors, expansive rooms, windows galore, French doors, crown molding and two fireplaces. The impressive formal living room greets you as you walk in the front door. A huge dining room easily accommodates 8-12 and has French doors that lead to an expansive brick patio. Perfect for al-fresco dining and accessible from both the living and family rooms. The kitchen/family room combo boasts a fireplace and easy access to the kitchen as well as French doors to the generous yard. Bay windows stream sunlight into the casual kitchen eat-in area, while overlooking the sizable kitchen. Custom-wood cabinets exhibit vintage charm. Large center island. Butler’s pantry with sink. Upstairs is host to a master suite that includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. The spacious master bedroom has French doors to a private balcony as well as beautiful views. Three additional bedrooms upstairs and two baths and a downstairs bedroom with en-suite bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
