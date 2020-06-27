All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 29 2019 at 1:53 AM

8020 N. Lynn Ave.

8020 N Lynn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8020 N Lynn Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 carport with large yard. Terrazzo floors thru out and tile floors for easy clean up. Combination dining/ family room area with natural light and with triple door sliders to screen and tiled Lanai, ceiling fans throughout. Located close to public transportation and a short walk to Lowery park zoo.

Included in the rent is the Resident Benefits Package which includes HVAC filters being delivered to the home each month, along with a few other perks.

How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.

Are pets allowed? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is a one time administration fee and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month (see application for details).

Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants

Is smoking allowed? No only outside.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

How to Apply:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria
Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. have any available units?
8020 N. Lynn Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. have?
Some of 8020 N. Lynn Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 N. Lynn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8020 N. Lynn Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 N. Lynn Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 N. Lynn Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8020 N. Lynn Ave. offers parking.
Does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 N. Lynn Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. have a pool?
No, 8020 N. Lynn Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8020 N. Lynn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 N. Lynn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 N. Lynn Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
