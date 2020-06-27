8020 N. Lynn Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 carport with large yard. Terrazzo floors thru out and tile floors for easy clean up. Combination dining/ family room area with natural light and with triple door sliders to screen and tiled Lanai, ceiling fans throughout. Located close to public transportation and a short walk to Lowery park zoo.



Included in the rent is the Resident Benefits Package which includes HVAC filters being delivered to the home each month, along with a few other perks.



How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.



Are pets allowed? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is a one time administration fee and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month (see application for details).



Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants



Is smoking allowed? No only outside.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



How to Apply:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

Hit Apply Now



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



