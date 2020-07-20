All apartments in Tampa
802 N ALBANY AVENUE

802 North Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 North Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top rated Plant High school district!! Downtown Skyline Views! Brand new North Hyde Park home. The home can come fully furnished. Walking distance to the new JCC and just a short distance from Tampa's most sought-after areas such as Hyde Park Village, Downtown Tampa, J. B. Lane park and the Riverwalk. Take a 5-minute bike ride to Buddy Brew for a cup of coffee or brunch at Oxford Exchange, this home delivers the sought-after Live Work Play lifestyle. The home features a spacious 4 bed, 3 bath layout with large BONUS room and grand entryway. The soaring first-floor ceilings highlight the open concept living areas. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, built-in double oven, designer finishes, eat-in island, and ample storage. The main floor offers a bedroom with rare full guest bath. Upstairs you will have generous secondary bedrooms and the impressive bonus room. The luxurious master suite is enhanced with a tray ceiling and a free standing soaker tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE have any available units?
802 N ALBANY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE have?
Some of 802 N ALBANY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 N ALBANY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
802 N ALBANY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 N ALBANY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 802 N ALBANY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 802 N ALBANY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 N ALBANY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 802 N ALBANY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 802 N ALBANY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 N ALBANY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 N ALBANY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
