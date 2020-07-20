802 N ALBANY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Top rated Plant High school district!! Downtown Skyline Views! Brand new North Hyde Park home. The home can come fully furnished. Walking distance to the new JCC and just a short distance from Tampa's most sought-after areas such as Hyde Park Village, Downtown Tampa, J. B. Lane park and the Riverwalk. Take a 5-minute bike ride to Buddy Brew for a cup of coffee or brunch at Oxford Exchange, this home delivers the sought-after Live Work Play lifestyle. The home features a spacious 4 bed, 3 bath layout with large BONUS room and grand entryway. The soaring first-floor ceilings highlight the open concept living areas. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, built-in double oven, designer finishes, eat-in island, and ample storage. The main floor offers a bedroom with rare full guest bath. Upstairs you will have generous secondary bedrooms and the impressive bonus room. The luxurious master suite is enhanced with a tray ceiling and a free standing soaker tub.