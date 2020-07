Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home close to the river!



Text Lauren for a showing. 727 240 6212. Large living room.



Spacious kitchen with DISHWASHER and microwave. Brand new septic system. No water bill or sewer bills. Large yard to enjoy. Professional local management.



Tenant pays electric and trash. Property is on well and septic so there is no water/sewer bill. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.