Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

HEART OF TAMPAN CLOSE TO LOWRY PARK ZOO & HILLSBOROUGH RIVER. LARGE SCREENED POOL WITH HUGE COVERED & SCREENED PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING. POOL RECENTLY RE-MARCITED & SCREEN ENCLOSURE NEW TOO-PLUS FENCE! TERRAZO FLOORS THOUGHOUT-GALLEY KITCHEN WITH DOUBLE OVENS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES--LARGE ADDITIONAL ROOM CAN BE A 3RD BEDROOM WITH A CLOTHES RACK ADDED--OR A HUGE PLAYROOM/OFFICE.MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS-HUGE SHOWER-PLUS ACCESS TO POOL. LARGE CLOSET WITH MIRRORED DOORS. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER. EXTERIOR EXTRA STORAGE/POOL TOILET/SHOWER PLUS ANOTHER HUGE STORAGE ROOM. DOUBLE CARPORT TO KEEP SUN OUT OF VEHICALS. YOU WILL LOVE THE PEACE & QUIET OF THIS HOME THAT IS ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO A SMALL PARK AREA ON THE HILLSBOROUGH RIVER.