801 S OREGON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Rare Luxury Townhome located in the Heart of Hyde Park Village on a quiet tree-lined residential block in Hyde Park Proper within steps of the Hyde Park Village circle and Bayshore Boulevard. The residence has three balconies and many windows providing exceptional views and plenty of natural lighting. This exceptional home boasts a designer renovation covering many home features including an open and spacious kitchen/dining floorplan featuring granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. Volume ceilings with crown molding accentuate open and spacious living. An abundance of Windows and French patio doors accented with new Plantation Shutters makes this residence glow with extensive amount of lighting. The recently renovated and landscaped community Plaza Deck and Pool offers a lush oasis for relaxation. There is a community Fitness Center recently equipped with new cardio equipment. Residence includes a one-car garage with a private driveway and new HVAC. Hyde Park Village is one of the most distinct and discriminating communities offering exceptional dining,

shopping and nightlife, is steps from Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard and is in close proximity to downtown Tampa. The Village of Hyde Park has transformed into one of the most desired locations in Tampa Bay - with over $35 million in development, the Village has become a main attraction and focal point of South Tampa. The Hyde Park Walk Community itself, which the townhome is a part of, has undergone over $2 million in redevelopment.