Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
801 S OREGON AVENUE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

801 S OREGON AVENUE

801 South Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rare Luxury Townhome located in the Heart of Hyde Park Village on a quiet tree-lined residential block in Hyde Park Proper within steps of the Hyde Park Village circle and Bayshore Boulevard. The residence has three balconies and many windows providing exceptional views and plenty of natural lighting. This exceptional home boasts a designer renovation covering many home features including an open and spacious kitchen/dining floorplan featuring granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. Volume ceilings with crown molding accentuate open and spacious living. An abundance of Windows and French patio doors accented with new Plantation Shutters makes this residence glow with extensive amount of lighting. The recently renovated and landscaped community Plaza Deck and Pool offers a lush oasis for relaxation. There is a community Fitness Center recently equipped with new cardio equipment. Residence includes a one-car garage with a private driveway and new HVAC. Hyde Park Village is one of the most distinct and discriminating communities offering exceptional dining,
shopping and nightlife, is steps from Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard and is in close proximity to downtown Tampa. The Village of Hyde Park has transformed into one of the most desired locations in Tampa Bay - with over $35 million in development, the Village has become a main attraction and focal point of South Tampa. The Hyde Park Walk Community itself, which the townhome is a part of, has undergone over $2 million in redevelopment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
801 S OREGON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 801 S OREGON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
801 S OREGON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 801 S OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 801 S OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 801 S OREGON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 801 S OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S OREGON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 801 S OREGON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 801 S OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 801 S OREGON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 S OREGON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

