Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

801 Normandy Trace Rd

801 Normandy Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

801 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Available 06/01/19 Downtown Island Living - Property Id: 122677

Island Walk is a Harbour Island community located in the Downtown Tampa area. Enter this exclusive community through the gates manned by security guards. Without leaving the confines of your beautiful community, enjoy the pools and hot tubs, work out, have parties in the clubhouse, spend quality kid-time at the playground, bike with the kids, you can even fish from the peaceful shore. If that isn't enough, you are walking distance from seeing the Tampa Lightning in their arena. The Tampa Bay History Center manages to be even closer by being right across the bridge. Downtown is bike-able and accessible via the Historic-looking Streetcars. The Children's Museum is so close you'll want to get an annual pass, right after you get one for the Florida Aquarium! 801 Normandy Trace is where LIFE happens
Texting will get the quickest response
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122677
Property Id 122677

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4891622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Normandy Trace Rd have any available units?
801 Normandy Trace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Normandy Trace Rd have?
Some of 801 Normandy Trace Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Normandy Trace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
801 Normandy Trace Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Normandy Trace Rd pet-friendly?
No, 801 Normandy Trace Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 801 Normandy Trace Rd offer parking?
No, 801 Normandy Trace Rd does not offer parking.
Does 801 Normandy Trace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Normandy Trace Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Normandy Trace Rd have a pool?
Yes, 801 Normandy Trace Rd has a pool.
Does 801 Normandy Trace Rd have accessible units?
No, 801 Normandy Trace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Normandy Trace Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Normandy Trace Rd has units with dishwashers.
