801 Normandy Trace Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub

Available 06/01/19



Island Walk is a Harbour Island community located in the Downtown Tampa area. Enter this exclusive community through the gates manned by security guards. Without leaving the confines of your beautiful community, enjoy the pools and hot tubs, work out, have parties in the clubhouse, spend quality kid-time at the playground, bike with the kids, you can even fish from the peaceful shore. If that isn't enough, you are walking distance from seeing the Tampa Lightning in their arena. The Tampa Bay History Center manages to be even closer by being right across the bridge. Downtown is bike-able and accessible via the Historic-looking Streetcars. The Children's Museum is so close you'll want to get an annual pass, right after you get one for the Florida Aquarium! 801 Normandy Trace is where LIFE happens

No Pets Allowed



