Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

800 E Cayuga St

800 East Cayuga Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35ac19202d ----
Historic Seminole Heights Bungalow for rent with many period attributes still in tact. You\'re invited into the home via an enormous great room which is highlighted by the fireplace, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. The gorgeous dining room showcases the home\'s Victorian flair with the Queen Anne windows and built-in hutch. The master ensuite features a separate room, perfect for a private study or nursery room, and leads to the master bath with it\'s generously sized vanity. The mid-century style kitchen includes original \"Kitchen Aid\" cabinets, and comes with dishwasher, disposal, and a walk-in pantry. Interior Washer/Dryer also included.

Additional $100/mo utility fee required. This covers your water and trash removal.
Landscaping included in rent.

Application Fee $50 per adult resident.

Due up front: Full month\'s rent plus equal security deposit and $100 utility fee.

You can schedule your private showing at anytime according to your schedule. Just visit the ShowMojo link above or below to schedule and/or apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E Cayuga St have any available units?
800 E Cayuga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 E Cayuga St have?
Some of 800 E Cayuga St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E Cayuga St currently offering any rent specials?
800 E Cayuga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E Cayuga St pet-friendly?
No, 800 E Cayuga St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 800 E Cayuga St offer parking?
No, 800 E Cayuga St does not offer parking.
Does 800 E Cayuga St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 E Cayuga St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E Cayuga St have a pool?
No, 800 E Cayuga St does not have a pool.
Does 800 E Cayuga St have accessible units?
No, 800 E Cayuga St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E Cayuga St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 E Cayuga St has units with dishwashers.

