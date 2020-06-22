7931 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Amazing Grand Hampton Property available for rent. Walk in the front door to beautiful engineered HARDWOOD FLOORING and split entry living room and dining room with family room beyond. Gourmet contemporary kitchen with large CENTER ISLAND and FRENCH DOORS to the screened lanai with a great view of the over-sized back yard with NO rear neighbors! The Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and appliances, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, large kitchen pantry and large storage closet. Office is through French doors with glass right off the kitchen. Beyond the office is a good size BONUS ROOM with sliding doors to the back yard and there is a FULL BATH WITH SHOWER DOWNSTAIRS. Up the stairs you have a SECOND BONUS ROOM and 4 bedrooms. ONE OF THE SECONDARY BEDROOMS HAS A PRIVATE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET and is great as a guest or 2nd master bedroom. Very spacious master bed room suite has French doors, two vanities, a garden tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Secondary bathrooms all have granite counter tops. THREE CAR GARAGE has a sink for easy clean up. Gas grill on screened and covered lanai. The Grand Hampton gated community located off County Line Road right between Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. It has a fabulous community center with pool, fitness, tennis and activities. (One bedroom downstairs)