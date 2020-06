Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

SPECTACULAR 01 UNIT AVAILABLE MAY 01. STUNNING VIEWS OF HILLSBOROUGH RIVER, UT, DOWNTOWN, CURTIS HIXON PARK FROM THE 16TH FLOOR. TILED THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN VIEWS. ENJOY SUPERIOR AMENITIES FROM ROOF TOP POOL, SPA AND PARK TO STATE OF THE ART GYM FACILITIES. 24 HOUR CONCIERGE. ONE GARAGED SPOT. LIVE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN IN ONE OF IT'S FINEST BUILDINGS. CALL TODAY.