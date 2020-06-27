7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available For Lease Oct 2019. Unfurnished- includes new front load side by side washer and dryer. South Tampa Home Near MacDill Airforce Base! Located in a nice quiet neighborhood called the Landings, which is an enclave of newer homes built around 2009. This home lives like a one story home with a second floor large bedroom and bath. Several upgrades throughout! Carpet runners can stay or go. Large entertaining g kitchen and SS Appliances. There is a vinyl fenced in back yard with synthetic lawn and travertine patio. The attic is protected with a heat blanket cutting down the use of the air conditioner. Don't miss this immaculate home located 5 minutes from the front gate of MacDill and only 12 minutes from the Selmon and Gandy Bridge. Easy access to South Tampa downtown areas and TIA.