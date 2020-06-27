All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD

7704 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7704 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
Available For Lease Oct 2019. Unfurnished- includes new front load side by side washer and dryer. South Tampa Home Near MacDill Airforce Base! Located in a nice quiet neighborhood called the Landings, which is an enclave of newer homes built around 2009. This home lives like a one story home with a second floor large bedroom and bath. Several upgrades throughout! Carpet runners can stay or go. Large entertaining g kitchen and SS Appliances. There is a vinyl fenced in back yard with synthetic lawn and travertine patio. The attic is protected with a heat blanket cutting down the use of the air conditioner. Don't miss this immaculate home located 5 minutes from the front gate of MacDill and only 12 minutes from the Selmon and Gandy Bridge. Easy access to South Tampa downtown areas and TIA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
